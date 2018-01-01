Newport News police investigate first shooting of 2018

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- One woman was shot on Monday morning just after 6, police said.
A spokesperson for the police department told 13News Now officers found a woman with a non-life threatening gunshot wound in the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue.
A suspect was held by police at the scene.
Officers were told a dispute happened before the shooting.
Police are investigating the incident.
