Newport News police investigate first shooting of 2018

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- One woman was shot on Monday morning just after 6, police said.

A spokesperson for the police department told 13News Now officers found a woman with a non-life threatening gunshot wound in the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue.

A suspect was held by police at the scene.

Officers were told a dispute happened before the shooting.

Police are investigating the incident.

