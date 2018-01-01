WVEC
Close

Newport News police investigate first shooting of 2018

Staff , WVEC 12:15 PM. EST January 01, 2018

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- One woman was shot on Monday morning just after 6, police said. 

A spokesperson for the police department told 13News Now officers found a woman with a non-life threatening gunshot wound in the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue. 

A suspect was held by police at the scene. 

Officers were told a dispute happened before the shooting.

Police are investigating the incident. 

© 2018 WVEC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories