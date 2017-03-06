Newport News police investigate multiple Monday morning robberies

Newport News police car. (Photo: 13News Now)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Investigators are looking into three business robberies that happened on Monday morning.

At around 3:35 a.m., officers were alerted to a robbery of a 7-Eleven convenience store in the 9900 block of Jefferson Avenue. The clerk told officers she was preparing food for the morning rush when two black males walked in and robbed the store.

According to the clerk, one of the suspects jumped over the counter and told her to get on the ground. The clerk says the man had a gun in his hand.

Once on the ground, the clerk says the suspect told her he wanted all of the money and to open all the cash register drawers. Although the clerk opened the cash registers, no money was taken. Instead, the suspects got away with tobacco products.

The victim described the suspect who jumped over the counter as a medium complexion black male, wearing a black or dark blue hoodie, black ski mask, and black sneakers, armed with a small handgun. The victim could not see the second suspect due to him flashing a bright light in her eyes.

Then, just before 9 a.m. officers were called out to the First Stop store located on 811 Main Street.

Two armed suspects wearing black and white ski masks made away with cash, cigars and cigarettes.

About an hour later, investigators say two black men walked into Mary's Convenience Store in the 800 block of Oyster Point Road and robbed it of cell phones and cigars. They were said to be wearing black hoodies and white shirts over their faces.

No one was injured during the three robberies.

Investigators have not said if the incidents are connected.

