Newport News police investigating armed CVS robbery

(Photo: Newport News Police Department)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are searching for a man they say robbed a CVS while armed with a knife.

The crime happened around 5:30 a.m. on August, 25 at the CVS Pharmacy located at 13000 Warwick Boulevard.

The two duty clerks told police that an unknown black male walked into the business while armed with a knife and demanded cash.

Surveillance video shows the man wearing a dark green hooded sweatshirts tied tight around his face.

Police say the man came behind the counter, and demanded the clerk open her register. He also demanded the clerks open the safe inside the office.

The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

If you know anything about this business robbery, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

