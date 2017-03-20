Newport News police investigating credit union robbery

(Photo: Newport News Police Department)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating the robbery of 1st Advantage Federal Credit Union, located at 12940 Warwick Blvd.

Newport News Police Department spokeswoman Jamie Bastas told 13News Now the robber walked into the credit union, pulled out a gun, and demanded money.

Once he had the money, the robber -- described as a black man in his mid-30s -- ran north on Warwick Blvd.

He was wearing a blue, long-sleeve shirt, a black mask, and had a black bag with him.

