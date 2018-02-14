Denzel Lamar Arrington (Photo: Newport News Police Dept.)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A 6-month-old boy is in the hospital with serious injuries, and now police are searching for the man believed to have harmed the child.

Police were called to a home in the 100 block of Robinson Drive shortly before noon, in reference to a Code Blue involving a baby. Investigators determined the child had been injured by someone.

Warrants have been issued for the arrest of 24-year-old Denzel Arrington, who is charged with aggravated malicious wounding and felony child abuse and neglect.

Arrington has not been located by police yet.

Officers would not confirm the child's condition, but they did indicate that the boy was still alive.

Anyone with information about Arrington's whereabouts is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

