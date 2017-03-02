DUI generic. (Photo: KUSA)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A police sergeant faces a charge of Driving Under the Influence after his arrest Thursday morning.

A Newport News Police Department spokesman confirmed the incident involving George Evans.

Online records show that the 55-year-old police sergeant was arrested at 12:27 a.m. in the 16900 block of Warwick Boulevard.

The charge against Evans is DWI: 1st Offense, with a Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) of .15-.20%.

The legal limit in Virignia is .08.

The department expected to release more information about Evans and the arrest Thursday.

