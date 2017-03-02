Newport News police sergeant charged with DWI

George Evans, Jr. (Photo: Newport News Police Department)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A police sergeant faces a charge of Driving While Intoxicated after his arrest Thursday morning.

A Newport News Police Department spokesman said that 55-year-old George Evans, Jr. was off-duty at the time.

Online records show Evans was arrested at 12:27 a.m. in the 16900 block of Warwick Boulevard.

The charge against Evans is DWI: 1st Offense, with a Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) of .15-.20%.

The legal limit in Virignia is .08.

Evans was released on bond.

Evans started working with the Newport News Police Department in January 2002. He was promoted to sergeant in February 2010.

Evans, who is assigned to the Central Precinct, Watch IV, is on administrative leave without pay, pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

Police Chief Richard Myers released this statement:

We are saddened whenever a sworn employee’s conduct, whether on duty or off duty, potentially erodes the public’s trust and confidence in their police. Such conduct does not reflect the high standards expected of NNPD members, and we will conduct a thorough investigation into this matter,

up to and including any necessary actions to ensure full accountability.

