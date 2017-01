(Photo: Lecic, Thinkstock Photos, Lecic)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Newport News Police Department is beefing up their DUI patrols this weekend.

The increased DUI patrol operations will happen from January 13th to January 15th and last from 8:30 p.m. until 2:30 a.m. each night.

Additional officers will focus their patrol activities in unannounced areas where drivers are more likely to be driving drunk.

(© 2017 WVEC)