Newport News robbery causes temporary interstate closure

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police said part of the interstate was closed after a Tinee Giant was robbed Wednesday night around 9 p.m.

The incident happened in the 700 block of J. Clyde Morris Boulevard.

The suspect went inside, showed a gun and demanded cash. The accused robber left in a Ford SUV.

A witness followed the SUV as it headed toward the interstate in an attempt to get the license plate number.

While following the vehicle, the witness saw something thrown from the SUV and a person inside the car fired several shots.

The witness stopped following the vehicle and went back to the Tinee Giant.

Officers determined the suspect vehicle was reported stolen from Hampton.

Virginia State Police closed the interstate while the area was checked for evidence.

Around 10 p.m., Hampton police were pursuing the stolen vehicle involved in the robbery. They lost sight of the SUV, but Newport News officers found the unoccupied vehicle in the 4100 block of Newsome Drive.

Officers found and detained a 15-year-old suspicious male. He had outstanding juvenile petitions and was in possession of a handgun.

He was charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, underage possession of a firearm, having a concealed weapon and underage possession of tobacco.

