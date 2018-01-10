Woman filling in application form (Photo: Photodisc)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A big opportunity will be available for Newport News High School seniors on Thursday, as the school system is hosting a 'College On-Site Admissions Program'.

The fair is happening on Thursday, January 11 from 5:30- 7:30 p.m. at Menchville High School.

Newport News students will have an opportunity to apply to multiple colleges and universities and receive their admission status immediately.

Students must bring all required materials, which include official transcripts, SAT/ACT scores, essays, letters of recommendation and application fees.

It's also recommended that students dress professionally to be interviewed.

