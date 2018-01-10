WVEC
Newport News schools hosting College On-Site Admission Program

Staff , WVEC 10:51 AM. EST January 10, 2018

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A big opportunity will be available for Newport News High School seniors on Thursday, as the school system is hosting a 'College On-Site Admissions Program'.

The fair is happening on Thursday, January 11 from 5:30- 7:30 p.m. at Menchville High School. 

Newport News students will have an opportunity to apply to multiple colleges and universities and receive their admission status immediately. 

Students must bring all required materials, which include official transcripts, SAT/ACT scores, essays, letters of recommendation and application fees. 

It's also recommended that students dress professionally to be interviewed. 

