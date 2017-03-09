Newport News Schools hosting open house for prospective employees

classroom_teacher_generic_ap_cropped.jpg (Photo: WVEC)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Newport News Public Schools is hosting an open house for educators and staff looking for jobs.

Two open house information sessions have been scheduled at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on March 11 at Gildersleeve Middle School.

Current and prospective teachers, instructional administrators, school counselors, library media specialists and instructional support employees are invited to attend.

Resumes will be accepted for consideration at the information sessions.

Click here for more information.

