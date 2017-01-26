Newport News sees rise in Crime Line tips

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Every day we ask you to call the Crime Line if you have information on certain criminal cases. You might wonder if anything ever comes of those tips.

Newport News police released new numbers showing a jump in crime line tips from last year.

In 2015 they received 304.

In 2016 there were 379 tips.

Police want to increase that number even more this year.

Newport News Police Chief Richard Myers says the community is tired of being portrayed as a dangerous place. While they're pleased on the speed they're able to solve crimes, they still need help from the community.

Coming off a 2016 that saw 31 homicides in Newport News, Chief Myers is optimistic. During a press briefing on Thursday, Myers credited their violent crime task force that started in November of last year.

It's a task force focused solely on removing violent people and weapons off the streets, as well building better relationships with people in the community.

“We do believe it's the right approach and will continue to yield positive results,” Chief Myers said.

However, an area where police saw a significant drop was the number of weapons recovered: an almost 80 percent decrease.

“If you know someone with a weapon with criminal intent, call the Crime Line,” Chief Myers said. “I think the more we can get the word out that your identity is protected, the more people will share info.”

Anita Gonzalez is one of many working with police, trying to get the community to share information. Police found her 17-year-old son, Jermell Hayes Jr. shot to death in Newport News last May.

Since then, she's been sharing her tragedy, and speaking out against gun violence.

“I've met mothers who feel alone, whose cases haven't been solved and I'm just trying to be there for support because that's what's helping me,” Gonzalez says.

If you have any information about Hayes' murder or any other unsolved case, you can call the Crime Line at 1 (888) LOCK-U-UP. Crime Line callers may remain totally anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

@NNPDSouth Officers find arsenal of firearms during search today. Thank you to the community for your help #KeepingNewportNewsSafe pic.twitter.com/GL9QC9zZNQ — NNPD South Precinct (@NNPDSouth) January 27, 2017

(© 2017 WVEC)