Newport News teen arrested after being found with loaded gun

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A juvenile is facing numerous charges after a foot pursuit with a Newport News deputy.

Investigators say the deputy was at the 7-Eleven located at 9959 Jefferson Avenue early Sunday morning, when a person informed him of four people who appeared to be tampering with a vehicle. The deputy located two suspects and after a chase on foot, was able to detain one of the suspects in the 500 block of Bulkeley Place.

Police say the detained 16-year-old male had a loaded handgun and a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. The second suspect was not located.

The handgun was reported stolen out of Hayes, Virginia.

After getting medical clearance at an area hospital, the teen was taken to Juvenile Detention and charged with

FIREARM: RECEIVE STOLEN OR AID IN CONCEALING

FIREARM: POSSESSION BY PERSON <18Y

CONCEALED WEAPON: CARRY

FIREARM: POSS BY NON-VIOL FELON CONV NOT W/IN 10Y

LOITERING: IN PUBLIC PLACE BY MINOR (ORDINANCE)

ALCOHOL: PURCH/POSSESS BY PERSON <21Y

Because of his age, the suspect's name was not released.

