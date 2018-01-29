Newport News teen waiting at bus stop shot in the leg

file image (Photo: Associated Press)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police say a teenager is in the hospital recovering after he was shot in the leg while waiting at a bus stop Monday morning.

The shooting happened in the 3300 block of Marshall Avenue at about 6:43 a.m. Arriving officers found the 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Based on a preliminary investigation, the teen said he was waiting at the bus stop when a red SUV pulled up and someone inside began shooting at the victim.

The shooting is the latest to come from a violent weekend across Hampton Roads that saw 10 people -- two fatally -- in six separate shootings.

Anyone with any information about this shooting is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

