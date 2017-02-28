Newport News Waterworks warns of fraudulent letters

Fraud (Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- The City of Newport News is warning residents of a mail scam claiming to be from the Waterworks Department.

The city says it has been notified from people in other states who have received checks in the mail that claims to be from Newport News Waterworks, but contains checks with a different company's name inside.

If you received a letter in a postal express envelope with the return address of:

Waterworks Business Office

700 Town Center Suite 100

The city says this address is NOT from Waterworks! Officials urge residents to not attempt to cash the checks, and to contact your local police department.

