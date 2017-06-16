(Photo: Clemmons, Niko Giovanni)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- From little league to the pros, Newport News native B.W. Webb hasn't forgotten where it all started for him.

“The 757 is my heart, man,” Webb said Friday outside The Towers.

The Chicago Bears cornerback teamed up once again with the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank to kick off the Foodbank’s Summer Food Service Program.

The graduate of Warwick High School and The College of William and Mary is heading into his fifth season with the NFL. He brought a busload of his childhood friends and NFL players with him to help launch the program, which provides meals during the summer to children who normally receive free and reduced meals during the school year.

“When we call them, they're excited to come out and put on for our city,” Webb told 13News Now. “I love working with the Foodbank.”

B.W. Webb and friends handing out meals to children at The Towers in Newport News.

Virginia Peninsula Foodbank CEO Karen Joyner said this is a new initiative for them. They're introducing their retrofitted food van, which will allow them to deliver meals ready for children to eat on site.

“It's one thing to show the kids how we care on the field, but we also care for them as a person,” stated Webb. “We want these kids to know we come from the same area and whether you want to be a football player or lawyer set your mind to it and you'll be all right.”

If you are interested in participating in the program, simply text FOOD to 877877 to locate summer feeding sites near you.

Friday also marked the kickoff of Webb’s 4th Annual Celebrity Weekend.

More information can be found on Webb’s Instagram page.

