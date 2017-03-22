WVEC
One airlifted after car crash on Mercury Blvd in Newport News

Staff , WVEC 11:57 AM. EDT March 22, 2017

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) --  One person was airlifted after a car crash on Mercury Boulevard near Newmarket Drive North on Wednesday morning.

Newport News Police Department tweeted pictures showing the Nightingale helicopter on the scene assisting with an extrication. 

Officer Brandon Maynard tells 13News Now it was a single car crash. The car wrapped around a pole. 

A female 22-year-old passenger was airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General. A 29-year-old male driver was taken by paramedics to the hospital. Both are considered to be in critical condition. 

 

 

 

 

