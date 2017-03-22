One airlifted after car crash on Mercury Blvd in Newport News

(Photo: Newport News Police Department)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- One person was airlifted after a car crash on Mercury Boulevard near Newmarket Drive North on Wednesday morning.

Newport News Police Department tweeted pictures showing the Nightingale helicopter on the scene assisting with an extrication.

(1/2) NNPD and NNFD units are on scene of an extrication accident at Mercury Blvd & Newmarket Drive North. Mercury Blvd is currently closed pic.twitter.com/NUdTQtdvht — Newport News Police (@NewportNewsPD) March 22, 2017

Officer Brandon Maynard tells 13News Now it was a single car crash. The car wrapped around a pole.

A female 22-year-old passenger was airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General. A 29-year-old male driver was taken by paramedics to the hospital. Both are considered to be in critical condition.

© 2017 WVEC-TV