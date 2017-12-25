One person dead in early morning shooting in Newport News

(Photo: 13News Now)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A shooting leaves one person dead Tuesday in Newport News.

Police said the shooting happened inside a home in the 500 block of Logan Place at about 1:30 a.m.

The victim, a 44-year-old man, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld, pending notification of next of kin.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Crime Line callers may remain totally anonymous, are never required to testify in court and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

