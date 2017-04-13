One-stop-shop helps homeless community

(Photo: 13News Now)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Many people are just one paycheck away from being homeless. For those living on the streets life isn't easy. In Newport News Thursday, those who help the less fortunate came together in a big way at the Doris Miller Center.

Syretta Williams is one of the organizers of the first annual Newport News Project Homeless Connect. Williams works for the Department of Human Services.

"Some of the services we have today is legal aid. We also have health care services, we have Bon Secours, they're doing health screening," she said.

They are also providing educational services, HIV testing and lunch.

"Normally you cannot get this many services at one time in one day," added Williams.

In Newport News, data collected shows in 2016 the city had 464 homeless people. That's about a 50-person decrease from the previous year. The goal is to keep that number on the decline.

