Outgoing NN police chief pens goodbye to staff

Newport News Police Chief Richard Myers (Photo: 13News Now)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Thursday is Richard Myers' last day as the Chief of Newport News Police.

Earlier this month he announced his resignation, and said he is taking a new job as an executive director with a national police chiefs organization.

13News Now obtained a copy of his goodbye letter to his staff, where he wrote about how he's grown over the years as a police chief. He also offered his support to the city in the future.

Assistant Police Chief Michael Grinstead will take over as Interim police chief, until a permanent replacement is found.

Police Chief Richard Myers' Farewell Newsletter by 13News Now on Scribd

