WVEC
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Outgoing NN police chief pens goodbye to staff

The head of the Newport News Police Department is leaving. Chief Richard Myers announced Tuesday he is stepping down come September 1st.

Staff , WVEC 2:49 PM. EDT August 30, 2017

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Thursday is Richard Myers' last day as the Chief of Newport News Police.

Earlier this month he announced his resignation, and said he is taking a new job as an executive director with a national police chiefs organization.

13News Now obtained a copy of his goodbye letter to his staff, where he wrote about how he's grown over the years as a police chief. He also offered his support to the city in the future.

Assistant Police Chief Michael Grinstead will take over as Interim police chief, until a permanent replacement is found.

Police Chief Richard Myers' Farewell Newsletter by 13News Now on Scribd

© 2017 WVEC-TV

WVEC

Newport News police chief leaving department

WVEC

Newport News city manager names interim police chief

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories