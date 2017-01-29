Paralyzed Newport News teen settles into newly renovated home

Trevor Claar and family in newly renovated home (Photo: Steven Graves)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A paralyzed Newport News teen was overwhelmed when he saw his new, “amazing” home after spending months in rehab.

The home was revealed in “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” fashion when a bus rolled away.

“Move that bus!” screamed a crowd of supporters.

Sunday marked almost eight months since Trevor Claar, 19, has been home.

"It's been one journey, I'll tell you that," said Claar.

In June of last year, Claar suffered a spinal cord injury after diving into a sand bar in the Outer Banks.

His injuries confined him to a wheelchair.

"There was actually a sunken living room here, so that would have prevented Trevor to really go anywhere," said Janice Powell, family member.

Powell and other family members wanted to surprise Trevor and his mom, who have been out of state for rehab.

The newly renovated home includes ADA ramps, spacious rooms, and a handicap accessible shower.

Family members garnered community support to complete thousands of dollars’ worth of repairs.

It was a long journey to complete as repairs were set back because of thieves.

"They didn't steal anything but copper pipe,” Powell said. “They didn't get any of the energy or the love that's been put into this."

Trevor said he’s thankful. And in true teen fashion, he says his favorite part is a huge flat-screen television.

"It's like a whole new home!" said Trevor. "Just...people that you never thought would step up to the plate helped out a lot."

Trevor still has rehab sessions in Atlanta and Richmond coming up. His mom, Jessica, hopes her son will be up and walking within the next few years.

(© 2017 WVEC)