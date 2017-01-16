Person critically hurt in afternoon shooting in Newport News

Close-Up of Gun on the Ground (Photo: Craig Berg / EyeEm)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police said a 20-year-old man was hurt seriously in a shooting Monday afternoon.

Emergency dispatchers received a call about the shooting in the 900 block of Garden Drive shortly before 2 p.m.

When officers arrived in the East End neighborhood, they found the 20-year-old lying in the street.

Police department spokesman Lou Thurston said the man had been hit a number of times. Medics took the 20-year-old to the hospital with injuries considered to be life-threatening.

Thurston said no information about the shooter was available.

