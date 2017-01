Close-Up of Gun on the Ground (Photo: Craig Berg / EyeEm)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police said a person in his late teens or early twenties was hurt seriously in a shooting Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. in the 900 block of Garden Drive in the city's East End.

The person who was hurt was hit several times. Medics took him to the hospital with injuries considered to be life-threatening.

(© 2017 WVEC)