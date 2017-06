Tire marks on asphalt (Photo: pinnygirl)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A person died Saturday, June 10 after a vehicle hit him at Oyster Point Road and Jefferson Avenue.

The victim has been identified as 27-year old Arturo Cax-Hernandez of Newport News.

Police say the incident happened around 9:35 p.m., and the vehicle involved stayed on the scene.

No further information has been released.

