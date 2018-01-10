WVEC
Person injured in Newport News house fire

Staff , WVEC 1:46 PM. EST January 10, 2018

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Emergency officials say a person was injured during a house fire on Wednesday afternoon. 

Newport News Fire Department responded to the house fire in the 300 block of Pear Ridge Circle just after 1 p.m. 

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control within 10 minutes, according to Battalion Chief of Special Operations, Jim Gower. 

Gower says the injured person is getting treated for a burn to his hand at Riverside Regional Medical Center. 

Gower says it appears that the fire was started by grease. 

