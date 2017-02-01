Person wanted for iPhone theft in Newport News

Surveillance image showing person accused of stealing the iPhone of an employee at The Pretzel Twister in Patrick Henry Mall on January 9, 2017. (Photo: Newport News Police Department)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police were looking for a person whom they said stole the smartphone of a an employee at Patrick Henry Mall.

Investigators said the woman was working at The Pretzel Twister on January 9. She was helping two people (males) who came up to the kiosk just before 5:50 p.m.

One of the people reached over the counter and took the woman's Apple iPhone which she also used for the business.

The Newport News Police Department released a surveillance image of the person whom they said was black and was wearing a blue and black coat, tan pants, and a maroon, knit cap at the time.

Anyone with information about the theft can call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

