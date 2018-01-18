Pit bull shot after biting Newport News Police Officer

Newport News police car. (Photo: 13News Now)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A police officer in Newport News was bitten by a dog after responding to a possible burglary in progress.

A spokesperson for the police department said officers were called to a home in the 100 block of Kingsbury Drive around noon Thursday. It was reported that a female resident heard kicking at her back door.

Once officers were on scene, they asked the woman to meet them at the front. Police heard dogs barking in the home and told the woman to secure them.

A pit bull went out of the front door and bit an officer on the arm. Once the dog let go, it charged at another responding officer who then shot the dog. That officer was not bit or injured.

The dog bite was said to be minor and the officer was treated on the scene by medics.

The owner of the pit bull took it to a local vet. The dog's condition is unknown at this time.

Police are investigating the incident.

