Fights break out at Patrick Henry Mall

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating a series of fights that broke out at Patrick Henry Mall on the day after Christmas.

Emergency crews were called to the mall just before 6:30 p.m. when a fight occurred in the food court. Officers called for assistance from other on-duty units due to the fight.

As those on-duty officers arrived, they found another disturbance in the parking lot, as well as a third incident happening again in the food court.

Emergency crews were able to break up the crowds.

Witnesses told 13News Now people were running out of the mall screaming; some people feared for their lives after they heard rumors that someone was running around the mall with a gun. The rumors turned out to be false -- police did not recover any guns or weapons from the scene.

A shopper told 13News Now many of the stores had to close their gates to protect merchandise. Police say no property was damaged, and no injuries have been reported at this time.

Mall Marketing Director: "will work closely with them (law enforcement) to make the safety and security of our shoppers our top priority." pic.twitter.com/DNE6SYnqNF — Chenue Her (@ChenueHer) December 27, 2016

No arrests have been made in these incidents.

Newport News Police Chief Richard W. Myers said are far as what they've seen through surveillance and body cam videos, as well as officer reports, no crimes were committed.

Police say a similar situation occurred on the day after Christmas last year when several groups of teens fought at the mall.

The brawls at Patrick Henry were not isolated incidents, as fights broke out at several other malls across the country.

"In reality, what happened here is nothing compared to what happened in many other cities," said Chief Myers.

No one was seriously injured in the mall melees Monday night, which during the panic, also prompted numerous false reports of gunfire.

Police in Ohio tell Cleveland.com that officers used pepper spray to disperse a large crowd following a fight at an upscale shopping mall in Beachwood, just outside of Cleveland.

Police say the incident there appears to have been "loosely organized on social media."

There were similar disturbances at malls around the country including in North Carolina, New York, Texas, Tennessee and Colorado.

Chief Myers said they are working with other malls around the country to see if this was just a one day incident. He said so far, it appears to be so.

This is his full statement:

“As is evident from news reports across the United States, the day after Christmas has become a day when some unaccompanied juveniles turn rowdy at shopping malls. The Newport News Police Department has been working on a plan with the local management of the mall for most of this year. Additional extra-duty officers were hired by the mall and the Department assigned additional on duty officers as well. This resulted in a rapid response that prevented injuries and damage and facilitated the mall returning to normal operations soon after the disturbances.

After analyzing prior years’ events, the Newport News Police Department made recommendations to the owners of Patrick Henry Mall as well as continuously worked with local mall management. Local management has been very receptive to ideas and the working relationship is outstanding, including that with the contracted mall security firm. We will continue to work with both local management and corporate ownership on best-practices for major retail centers. We anticipate a busy but safe shopping season for the balance of the Holiday period.”

Patrick Henry Mall also released this statement:

"We are appreciative of how quickly the NNPD, Sheriff's office, Resource Officers and Mall Security responded last night and will continue to work closely with them to make the safety and security of our shoppers our top priority."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.