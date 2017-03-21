Police: Child brought knife on Newport News school bus

System.Xml.XmlNode[] (Photo: (AP Images))

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A nine-year-old child has been suspended after he allegedly brought a knife on board a school bus.

The incident happened on March 20, between 8:30 and 9:00 a.m. while the bus was on the way to Dutrow Elementary School.

The nine-year-old was reportedly showing the knife to other students, opening and closing it. He also allegedly let a 10 year-old student who sat next to him to also handle it.

During the bus ride, the 10 year-old student called his mom from his cell phone. The mother notified police.

By the time police were notified, Dutrow Elementary School's Assistant Principal was already aware of the situation and had the knife in her possession. The nine-year-old was brought to the main office.

Michelle Price with Newport News Public Schools tells 13News Now the student brought the knife on the bus to show it off, and was not threatening anyone.

Price also says the school is reminding parents to talk to children about bringing weapons to schools.

While police say they recommended a long-term suspension, the Principal did a short term suspension for the student.

© 2017 WVEC-TV