Police: Child porn found on SD card at Fort Eustis

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Newport News Special Victims Unit is investigating after an Army Soldier turned in an SD memory card that contained child pornography on it.

A Special Agent from the Criminal Investigation Command at Fort Eustis alerted Newport News police to the SD card.

The Special Agent said the soldier said he found the SD card containing child pornography inside a shared shed at his home on the 700 block of Wilderness Way.

The SD card was seized for evidence.

