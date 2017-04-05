Police: Drunk grandmother found on sidewalk with child, alcohol in stroller

Natasha V. Jones, 48, was arrested and charged with child abuse/neglect (reckless disregard for life), and being drunk in public. (Photo: Newport News Police Dept.)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police arrested and charged a 48-year-old grandmother after they found her drunk on a sidewalk with a child alongside a stroller carrying bottles of suspected alcohol.

Natasha V. Jones, 48, was arrested and charged with child abuse/neglect (reckless disregard for life), and being drunk in public.

Officers responded to a home in the 100 block of Ridgewood Pkwy. on April 4 just before 7:30 p.m.

They received a call in reference to a woman passed out on the sidewalk with a stroller and a child.

Officers made contact with medics who advised they found the woman sitting on the sidewalk with a child.

Authorities saw she was noticeably intoxicated and approached her, noticing she was slurring her words and had glassy eyes.

They detained Ms. Jones and placed her in an ambulance for evaluation.

Investigators learned Jones was the custodial guardian and maternal grandmother of the female child found with her.

The child was unharmed, but CPS was notified and the child was released to the custody of her mother.

