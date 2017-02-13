Police identify accused gunman in deadly shooting at sports bar

Kweisi Mfume Williams (Photo: Newport News Police Department)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police obtained several warrants for the person they say was responsible for a deadly shooting outside a sports bar.

Kweisi Mfume Williams, 29, is accused of killing Brandon Limar Williams on February 10.

Newport News police said that emergency dispatchers received a call around 12:42 a.m. about a shooting in the parking lot of TJ's Sports Tavern, located at 7015 Huntington Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found 25-year-old Brandon Limar Williams of Newport News slumped over in a car. It appeared he had at least one gunshot wound. Police later said he had been shot a number of times.

Medics took Brandon Williams to the hospital where died.

Kweisi Williams, whose last known address is the 600 block of Quail Street in Smithfield, faces charges of First Degree Murder, Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and two counts of Attempt Robbery.

In addition to trying to find Kweisi Williams, police are trying to locate a gold car that was in the area at the time of the shooting as well as the people who were inside the car.

