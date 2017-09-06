Police identify motorcyclist killed after colliding with bicyclist

(Photo: WTSP)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police said Wednesday that Caleb Mark Welch, 24, was the motorcyclist who died Tuesday after he and a bicyclist collided.

The crash involving Welch and the 50-year-old bicyclist happened around 3:45 p.m. near Huntington Avenue and 51st Street.

Newport News Police Department spokesman Lou Thurston said the motorcyclist was heading down Huntington Avenue when a bicyclist tried to cross the roadway. The motorcycle hit the bicycle and a utility pole.

Witnesses told officers Welch was traveling at a high rate of speed at the time.

Medics took Welch, who lived in 4600 block of Warwick Boulevard, to the hospital where he died.

The man on the bicycle also went to the hospital. Police expected him to recover from his injuries.

© 2017 WVEC-TV