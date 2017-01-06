Police identify woman found dead inside Newport News home

(Photo: 13News Now Niko Clemmons)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police have identified a woman found dead Thursday inside a Newport News home.

On Jan. 5, shortly after 5 p.m., officers arrived to a home in the 900 block of Marcus Drive and found the front door was open. Police called out in an effort to see if anyone was inside. After receiving no answer, they entered the home and found 23-year-old Montia Poindexter suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, there is no suspect information.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident and ask anyone with information to call Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.