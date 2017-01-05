Police in Newport News and Hampton address violent crime

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WVEC) -- Both Newport News and Hampton police chiefs are addressing crime in their respective cities, and ways to combat that crime.

It's happening in two separate police briefings Thursday. The first wrapped up in Newport News shortly before noon. Police chief Richard Myers said he wants to make this a reoccurring conversation, and have several more police briefings throughout the year -- not just with the media, but the community as well.

Thursday's briefing was all about addressing crime in Newport News, how to keep the homicide numbers down and what concerns people in the community have. There were 31 homicides in Newport News last year, and more than 120 shootings.

Newport News' city manager spoke as well, calling those numbers "unacceptable."

The police chief also talked about their violent crime reduction task force. The Newport police department identified five neighborhoods in the city where the crime significantly increased since the beginning of last year.

Officers increased their presence in these specific neighborhoods, hoping to gain more information from residents about these areas.

That task force started in November of last year. In just two months, the task force were responsible for 66 arrests.

Later on Thursday, Hampton's Police chief is holding his own press conference to address crimes in that city.