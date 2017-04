Shadow of a man on patterened sidewalk (Photo: AlexLinch)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va.(WVEC) -- Police were investigating whether a man exposed himself to a 5-year-old neighbor.

Officers received the report on April 2.

When they got to the 800 block of Forrest Dr., a girl said her neighbor came up to her and exposed his genitals to the 5-year-old.

Detectives said their investigation is ongoing.

© 2017 WVEC-TV