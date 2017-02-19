Police investigating shooting incident in Newport News

Newport News police car. (Photo: 13News Now)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) - An 18-year-old Newport News man is recovering in a hospital after he was shot in the leg late Sunday afternoon.

According to Newport News Police spokesperson Lou Thurston, their dispatchers received a report about a shooting in the area of Old Courthouse Way and Advocate Court shortly after 5 p.m. When officers arrived they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.

The victim told officers that he was walking in the area when he was shot.

One residence was struck by gunfire, according to Thurston.

The victim was transported by medics to a local hospital with what was described as a non-life threatening injury.

Police currently have no information about the reason why the man was shot, or any suspect description.

(© 2017 WVEC)