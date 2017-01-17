(Photo: Newport News Police Department)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Investigators have arrested a man who they say robbed a woman at a hotel after answering her Backpage.com social media post.

Craig Alexander Brodie, 28, turned himself in to police on January 13th.

According to Lou Thurston with the Newport News Police Department, officers were called to the Best Western Motel on Operations Drive just before 9 p.m. on January 2nd.

The victim, a 23 year-old woman from California, allegedly told officers that she got a text message from a man who answered her Backpage post.

Investigators say Brodie came to the hotel, asked the woman if she is alone, then took out a gun and robbed her of cash and her cell phone.

Brodie is facing robbery and felony firearm charges. He remains at the Newport News City Jail.

(© 2017 WVEC)