Police: Man charged after bringing machete to library

Rashawn Lamar Robinson (Photo: Newport News Police Department)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Rashawn Lamar Robinson, 29, faces a weapons charge after police said they brought a machete to a library Monday.

Someone contacted police and told them a person had a weapon at the Pearl Bailey Library in the 2500 block of Wickham Ave.

Officers said Robinson, who lives in the 10400 block of Warwick Blvd., tried to stand up from a chair after they arrived; when he did, the handle of a machete that was in his pants got caught on the chair.

Police charged Robinson with Possession of a Concealed Weapon, Second Offense.

© 2017 WVEC-TV