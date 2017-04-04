WVEC
Police: Man charged after bringing machete to library

Staff , WVEC 11:37 AM. EDT April 04, 2017

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Rashawn Lamar Robinson, 29, faces a weapons charge after police said they brought a machete to a library Monday.

Someone contacted police and told them a person had a weapon at the Pearl Bailey Library in the 2500 block of Wickham Ave.

Officers said Robinson, who lives in the 10400 block of Warwick Blvd., tried to stand up from a chair after they arrived; when he did, the handle of a machete that was in his pants got caught on the chair.

Police charged Robinson with Possession of a Concealed Weapon, Second Offense.

