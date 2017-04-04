Police: Man charged after bringing machete to library

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Rashawn Lamar Robinson, 29, faces a weapons charge after police said they brought a machete to a library Monday.
Someone contacted police and told them a person had a weapon at the Pearl Bailey Library in the 2500 block of Wickham Ave.
Officers said Robinson, who lives in the 10400 block of Warwick Blvd., tried to stand up from a chair after they arrived; when he did, the handle of a machete that was in his pants got caught on the chair.
Police charged Robinson with Possession of a Concealed Weapon, Second Offense.
© 2017 WVEC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs