Police: Man linked to crimes in Newport News, York County

(Photo: Newport News Police Department)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Investigators believe a person wanted for robbery in York County may be connected to similar crimes in Newport News.

The robbery in York County took place on January 31 around 5 a.m.

York-Poquoson sheriff's deputies said the person walked into Candlewood Suites, located at 329 Commonwealth Drive in the Kiln Creek area, and implied he had a weapon. He demanded money from a clerk.

On February 1, shortly before 4:30 a.m., Newport News police detectives think the same person walked into the lobby of the Days Inn on Fishing Point Drive. Surveillance video shows him hopping across the counter while demanding money. He left the business without getting any.

Three days later, on February 4, there was a robbery at the Jamison Inn and Suites on Old Oyster Point Road in Newport News.

Emergency dispatchers received a call about the robbery around 2 a.m..

The clerk told police that the robber wore a black hoodie, black sweatpants, black gloves and that he had a black T-shirt wrapped around his face when he demanded money.

The clerk took out the register and put it on the counter. The person took money and ran out of the building.

If you know anything about any of the crimes, investigators ask that you call Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

(© 2017 WVEC)