Police: Man smacks, bites, chokes pregnant girlfriend

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are looking for a person accused of assaulting and biting his pregnant girlfriend after the woman's mother contacted officers.

When police spoke to the 19-year-old, she told them that her boyfriend, 21-year-old Jamal Williams, gave her a ride home from work on March 21. When she was ready to leave her home, she called Williams. He refused to pick her up.

The pregnant woman called someone else for a ride. That person took her to Williams' cousin's apartment in the 300 block of Coral Key Place. Williams was there, and the couple began to argue.

The 19-year-old said Williams smacked her, pushed her onto a couch, and held her there until she stopped moving. He refused to take her home. She spent the night on the floor.

The next day, the 19-year-old found that the ring Williams gave her was missing. She asked him where it was. Again, the couple argued. Williams is accused of pushing his girlfriend down during that fight and biting her arm when she tried to reach for her cell phone.

The woman said Williams choked her, pushed her out of the apartment, and shut the door. Then, he threw her belongings outside and down the stairs. She never got her phone or ring back.

When officers talked to the 19-year-old in the 300 block of Beechmont Drive they noticed a number of cuts and scratches on her body.

They have warrants for Williams' arrest. Charges include Malicious Wounding and Impede Blood Circulation/Respiratory.

Anyone who sees Williams or knows where he is can contact Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

