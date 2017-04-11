knifeinschool.jpg (Photo: WVEC)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A knife and screwdriver were taken away from a 12-year-old Mary Passage Middle School student, after she told a security officer that she brought them 'for protection'.

According to Newport News Police, a security officer at the school overheard the 12-year-old girl and a fellow classmate arguing about the knife during the lunch hour.

The officer followed up, and allegedly found a folding knife and a screwdriver in the student's purse. She was taken to the office.

"The investigation revealed the child was reportedly carrying the knife for her protection because she was having problems with two other females at school," police say.

The child's father reportedly told school officials that both the knife and screwdriver were his, and he was unaware that his daughter had them.

The school system notified the involved parents about the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

