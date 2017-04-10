WVEC
Police: Newport News man arrested for DUI had child in car

Staff , WVEC 10:38 AM. EDT April 10, 2017

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A man is facing drunk driving and child neglect charges after he allegedly failed a field sobriety test during a traffic stop. 

On April 7, Newport News police officers reported seeing a car weaving and unable to maintain its lane in the area of Loftis Boulevard and Jefferson Avenue.

During the traffic stop, officers reported a smell of alcohol coming from the car. An infant male child was also found in the back seat. 

The driver, 38-year-old Tejuan Harvin, was asked to step out of the car and police conducted a field sobriety test. Harvin allegedly did not pass the test. 

Harvin was arrested and charted with DWI: 1st Offense and Child Neglect: Reckless Disregard for Life. 

