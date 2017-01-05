Police: one suspect in apartment office burglary arrested, two others at large

(Photo: Newport News Police Department)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police have arrested a woman in connection with an office building robbery, while investigators believe two other suspects are still on the run.

According to Newport News police, the Lakeland Village Apartment office building was robbed on robbery January 4th just after 1:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found three people in the back corner of the building. The suspects allegedly began running away.

One of the suspects, 26 year-old Larosa McCoy, was able to be caught by the officers.

She is facing several charges for the alleged crime.

The other two suspects remain on the run.