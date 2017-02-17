Police searching for missing and endangered man in Newport News

Earl Frederick Colpas (Photo: Provided)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing and endangered man in Newport News.

46-year-old Earl Frederick Colpas was last seen at about 1:15 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Prescott Drive. Police say Colpas recently suffered a brain injury, requiring him to take several medications. He does not have those medications with him.

Colpas is about 6 feet tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He is bald with blue eyes, and has a tattoo of a wolf on his chest. He was last seen wearing a green vest over a possible turquoise shirt and either gray shorts or gray pants, with gray shoes.

He is from Woodbridge, Virginia, but is staying with relatives on Prescott Drive due to his medical condition.

Detectives are asking anyone who sees Mr. Colpas or knows where he may be located to call the non-emergency number for Police Communications at (757) 247-2500.

