Police searching for missing woman with dementia in Newport News

Gustavia Davis (Photo: Newport News Police Department)

Newport News, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are asking for the public's help in finding a Newport News woman who has been missing since Thursday night.

Police say 86-year-old Gustavia Davis, who suffers from dementia, left her home at 7:20 p.m. heading to the First Baptist Church of Denbigh located on Campbell Lane for choir practice.

Davis never arrived at the church and has not returned home. She was driving a 2015 Toyota Camry with Virginia license tag number VFT-5854.

Anyone with information about Davis' whereabouts is asked to call Newport News Police.

