NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) - Two teens who where shot in Newport News Saturday evening are expected to be okay.

According to a police department spokesperson, dispatchers received a call at around 7:50 p.m. Saturday evening reporting a shooting incident in the 700 block of 34th Street.

When they arrived on the scene, officers found two juvenile males outside at that location with gunshot wounds.

According to the spokesperson, the first victim is a 14-year-old who sustained a gunshot wound to leg area. The second is a 15-year-old who received a gunshot wound to the hand area. Both are Newport News residents.

The two teens injuries were determined to be non-life threatening. They were both transported to a local area hospital for further treatment.

Police said they didn't have any suspect information to provide, but that they are actively investigating this incident and are asking for the public's assistance.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call the Newport News Crimeline at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

