A man and a woman died following a shooting in the 1200 block of 21st Street in Newport News on Dec. 28, 2016. (Photo: 13News Now)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Two people died Wednesday following a shooting in the 1200 block of 21st Street in Newport News.

Brandon Maynard with Newport News police reports officers received a call about the shooting at 7:34 a.m. When they arrived, they found a 24-year-old woman downstairs with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

When officers checked upstairs, they found a man who also had a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time.