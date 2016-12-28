NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Two people died Wednesday following a shooting in the 1200 block of 21st Street in Newport News.
Brandon Maynard with Newport News police reports officers received a call about the shooting at 7:34 a.m. When they arrived, they found a 24-year-old woman downstairs with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
When officers checked upstairs, they found a man who also had a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
Police say there is no suspect information at this time.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs