Pregnant woman hit by car in Newport News, taken to hospital

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Medics took a woman who is nine months pregnant to the hospital after a car hit her in a parking lot Friday.

Police said the car hit the expectant mother at the Starbucks located in the 700 block of J. Clyde Morris Blvd.

Master Police Officer Brandon Maynard said officers received a call about a three-vehicle crash on the roadway. An elderly woman who was in one of the cars drove into the parking lot where the car hit the expectant mother.

The mom-to-be said she had leg pain. She and her baby should be all right.

