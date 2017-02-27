President Trump to visit Newport News Shipbuilding

U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to sign three Executive Orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on Monday, January 23, 2017. (Photo by Ron Sachs - Pool/Getty Images)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Newport News Shipbuilding Thursday.

Shipyard spokeswoman Christie Miller told 13News Now she did not have specifics about the visit at this time.

The visit will be the president's first to Hampton Roads since his pre-election campaign stops. It also will come two days after his first State of the Union address.

During his speech to Congress Tuesday, Trump is expected to outline his proposed budget.

"This budget will be a public safety and national security budget, very much based on those two with plenty of other things but very strong," Trump said Monday. "And it will include a historic increase in defense spending to rebuild the depleted military of the United States of America at a time we most need it."

The White House said the budget proposal will include a $54 billion increase in defense spending and an equivalent cut in non-defense, discretionary spending. If that's the case, the current discretionary budget of $1.064 trillion would remain the same.

(© 2017 WVEC)